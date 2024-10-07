Morning wrap (12.09.2022)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 1%. Liquidity conditions were thinner as...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by easing of the US dollar rally European stock markets indices finished today's trading...
Another set of hawkish comments from Fed and ECB did not cause sell-off in stock indices, however the US dollar pulled back from a 20-year peak. Now markets...
Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI.US), US gun maker, trades over 6% lower today following the release of a disappointing earnings report for fiscal-Q1 2023...
EURUSD is trading higher today following an overnight rally. However, the pair has been rather muted in the afternoon trade. This is somewhat surprising...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US indices launched the session higher Russell 2000 makes a break above 50-session moving average DocuSign and Zscaler jump after...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm BST triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much worse than expected with a...
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have lost nearly 80% since the beginning of the year amid declines in the cryptocurrency market and declining...
European indices extend gains after ECB decision Investors await, among other things, data from Canada and statements by Fed members This...
The price of Bitcoin has unexpectedly risen above $20,500 in the last 7 hours. Ethereum also made gains, rising above $1,700 amid The Merge, which is coming...
The very hawkish rhetoric on the part of the ECB and the capitulation of the dollar led to considerable moves on the market. EURUSD is testing 1.01 - the...
Bitcoin prices returned above $20,000 during today's session as the weakening dollar triggered some risk-on moods. King of cryptocurrencies surged...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs reports from Canada Speeches from Fed members EU Economic Summit Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher as investors digested latest hawkish comments from FED Chair Powell. S&P 500 rose 0.66%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, except for DAX 40 which fell 0.09% despite the ECB lifted interest rates by 75 bp to 1.25%,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged over 9.0% on Thursday following the news that the video game retailer entered a new partnership with crypto exchange FTX,...
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that supplies of natural gas increased by 54 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...