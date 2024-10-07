CD Projekt - return of The King?
The absence of bad news is good news. That's briefly how today's northward rally in CD Projekt's shares can be summed up after the publication...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US jobless claims well below market expectations Hawkish Powell is putting pressure on stocks Asana...
The Lagarde (after the ECB's decision) and Powell (at the Cato Institute) press conferences on monetary policy are currently underway. Lagarde is not...
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25 %, highest level since November 2011 as widely expected. ECB significantly revised...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to regain bullish momentum, Bitcoin has halted declines near $18,500: Ethereum is on track for 'The Merge', which...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (1:15 pm BST) is a key event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike,...
DE30 mixed ahead of ECB decision Banks gained during the first half of the day Today's trading session on the Old Continent brings...
Norway's Equinor (EQNR.NO) is one of Europe's largest energy companies. The company consolidates its portfolio of commodity investments by extracting...
Thanks to the overall improvement in risk moods, EURUSD launched an attempt to return back above parity level. The pair is testing the 1.00 area this morning...
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB and Fed chiefs US equities...
US indices rallied yesterday amid a drop in oil prices and a drop in yields. S&P 500 gained 1.40%, Dow Jones moved 1.83% higher and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the regional FTSE 100 down roughly 0.86% and the DAX 40 up 0.35% ahead of tomorrow’s...
Nio Inc (NIO.US) stock rose nearly 3.0% despite the Chinese electric vehicle producer reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted net loss, compared with...
GBPUSD fell during today's session to the lowest level since March 2020 amid worsening UK macroeconomic outlook, surging inflation and soaring energy...
OIL.WTI price fell below $84 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since January, as worries over lower global demand overshadowed warnings from President...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 3.25 %, as widely expected. The Governing Council still judges that the policy...
US indices launched today's session higher US30 below major support Speeches from Fed members Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on upbeat...
OIL.WTI This week oil prices fell close to levels not seen since January, amid persistent demand concerns. Looking technically at the H4 chart, one...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, services, designs and distributes advanced components and services for the aerospace, defense,...