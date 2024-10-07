Can ECB save the euro❓
The next monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank will be announced this Thursday at 1:15 pm BST. Press conference of ECB President Lagarde...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The next monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank will be announced this Thursday at 1:15 pm BST. Press conference of ECB President Lagarde...
DAX mixed ahead of tomorrow's ECB decision Uniper (UN01.DE) under increasing selling pressure Today's trading session...
Cryptocurrencies have been moving in a sideways trend for the past 2 weeks, but demand has not been able to carry Bitcoin's quotations higher, ultimately...
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Economists expect BoC to follow in Fed's footsteps and deliver...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hikes Speeches from Fed members, BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.41%, Dow Jones moved 0.55% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.74%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the STOXX 600 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, with consumer...
The Japanese yen weakened past 143 against the US dollar, hitting its lowest levels since August 1998, pushed lower by a widening policy gap as the BoJ...
FedEx (FDX.US) shares fell over 1.5% on Tuesday after Citi downgraded the transportation company to neutral from buy and lowered its price target ...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in previous month, topping analysts’ estimates of 55.1, and pointing to the...
Ethereum's transition to Proof of Stake is imminent which temporarily improves sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The improvement, however, still...
The ISM Services PMI for the US rose slightly to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of...
Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO.US) have been reversing lately. Despite being one of the world's most exciting and promising 100% electric vehicle ("EV")...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US ISM non-manufacturing index for August at 3:00 pm BST Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) extends...
U.S. gas is down 4% today and testing the $8.4/MMBTU area. European gas is down about 8% today and is trading just above €220/MWh, although as recently...
DAX quotes to recover some of recent declines Volkswagen passes Porsche IPO The second trading session this week brings an improvement...
Oil OPEC+ decided on a marginal output cut of 100k bpd for October A decision on 100k bpd increase was made in the previous month therefore...
GBPAUD is on the move today with GBP being the best performing G10 currency and AUD being one of top laggards. GBP received a boost from reports saying...