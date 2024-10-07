Economic calendar: Services survey data from the United States
European indices set for lower opening US services ISM index for August German factory orders drop 1.1% MoM in August In...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher today. Nikkei traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% while indices from China gained up to 1.2%. S&P/ASX...
Despite the lack of trade in the US and Canada, today's session brought considerable volatility to trading floors in Europe and the energy commodities...
Today's session is relatively calm for the EUR/USD pair. However, it is important to note that the euro continues to trade below its parity with the...
Glencore (GLEN.UK)'s stock price is gaining nearly 4% today. The stock price rose in the face of Gazprom withholding supplies; the NordStream pipeline...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock market indices are down, and there is even more going on in the energy...
Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, with the Kazakh company accounting for 25% of total raw material production in 2021, surpassing...
The cartel backed a production cut of 100,000 barrels per day in October, according to media reports at today's OPEC + JMMC meeting. Oil continues...
Results of the UK Conservative Party leadership race have been just announced and they did not result in a surprise. Liz Truss, a foreign affairs minister...
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating for the past few days, and there was little volatility in the market over the weekend. Friday's attempt to...
Revisions to European manufacturing PMIs for August, released last week, were quite significant. Because of that market was wondering whether revisions...
European indices as well as EURUSD are in the center of the attention today. Gazprom announced on Friday that it will halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord...
European markets set for lower opening after Gazprom announces complete halt to gas flows UK Conservative Party leadership race results expected...
Russia announced on Friday that it will completely halt gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely European assets are...
For most of today's session we could see positive sentiment in the stock market The U.S. labor market report released today came out...
The NFP report for August is behind us, and now the markets are preparing for a week of important decisions from central banks! Next week, banks such as...
After 5:20 pm BST, the market was hit by reports that gas transport through the Nord Stream pipeline in accordance with halted until the defects are resolved...
Recently, Gazprom announced that it is suspending gas transmission through Nord Stream 1 due to further technical problems. The transmission will be resumed...