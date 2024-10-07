BREAKING: Gazprom stops gas supplies!
Recently, Gazprom announced that it is suspending gas transmission through Nord Stream 1 due to further technical problems. The transmission will be resumed...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is set to reduce the number of logistics centers and warehouses in the face of slowing sales growth, the consulting firm MVPVL International...
US, Factory Orders for July. Actual: -1.0% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM
The start of the last trading session on Wall Street this week brings rallies in stock indices. Investor sentiment is being influenced today by the NFP...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy added 315k jobs in August, compared to a 526k increase in July...
The US labor market has performed well this year, even as the US economy enters a technical recession. Nevertheless, the Fed has been raising interest...
DE30 gains before NFP reading Nikon makes offer for SLM Solutions shares (AM3D.DE) The last session of the week brings a rebound...
NZDUSD briefly fell to lowest levels since May 2020 during today's session, as hawkish FED and new covid lockdowns in China weighed on risk-sensitive...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs reports from the United States PPI data from Europe Futures markets point to a lower opening of...
US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 jumped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.26%. Russell...
Major indices from Wall Street and Europe continued their strong sell-offs amid a further rise in expectations for hikes in the US and the Eurozone The...
The gaming industry has long been waiting for the emergence of some Deus ex machina that could change the dire sentiment towards the industry. Recently,...
US gas inventories rose 61 bcf; 58 bcf was expected, while the previous figure was 60 bcf. The increase is slightly above the 5-year average, hence...
While gas prices in Europe are relatively flat by today's standards (more than €100 below historical peaks near €350/MWh), we are seeing...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 52.8 in August from 52.5 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of...
US, manufacturing PMI for August (final). Final: 51.5 First release: 51.3
S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI Aug: 48.7 (prev 52.5)
Futures point to a lower opening of today's session on Wall Street. Investors' attention is focused on macro readings today. In addition to claims,...
The German benchmark index reaches a new weekly low. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, testing the 78.6% retracement of the rally...