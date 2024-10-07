BREAKING: US jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 232k!
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims dropped to 0.232 million compared to 0.243 million reported in the previous week. Today’s...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
DE30 loses and tests 12,600 point area Germany's manufacturing PMI worse than expected Thursday's German trading session...
Today's session on the foreign exchange market brings considerable volatility on the Japanese yen, which has weakened against the US dollar to levels...
A range of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was published this morning. Most of them were revisions of the flash data released...
Shares of US chipmakers are dropping in the premarket today, following actions of the US authorities. The United States imposed export restrictions to...
Moods on the global markets have deteriorated following Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday last week. While this deterioration is...
European stock markets set for lower opening PMI revisions, ISM manufacturing for August Tensions in the Taiwan Strait Futures...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.78%, Dow Jones moved 0.88% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.56%. Russell 2000...
The ADP report shows low employment growth for August, at 132,000, (300,000 expected) This report is being published for the first...
August ends very poorly for the stock market. The S&P 500 is likely to end the month with about a 4% decline, although from the monthly peak the declines...
OIL.WTI Wednesday's session brings a deepening of the discount on the oil market. Looking technically at the H4 chart, there was a true attempt...
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, in their latest notes to investors, indicate that they expect a 75 bps hike next week from the ECB. Many ECB...
U.S. crude inventories fall by 3.3 million with an expected decline of 0.95 million and with a previous decline of 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in stock indices. As for the macro calendar, investors' attention was focused on inflation...
Second quarter GDP growth in Canada comes out at 3.3%, although 4.4% was expected. In the previous quarter, it was 3.1% On a quarterly basis, we have...
ADP employment report for August was released today at 1:15 pm BST. This was the first report following ADP methodology revision that is meant to make...
The mood around Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) deteriorated ahead of the opening of today's session following a series of news related to a strategic...
Bitcoin has halted declines near $19,700 and is holding above $20,000. Ethereum is again recovering faster than the 'king of cryptocurrencies'...
DE30 loses and stays below 13,000 points Inflation in Europe accelerates Today's German trading session brings declines in the...