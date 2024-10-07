DE30 stays below 13,000 points
DE30 loses and stays below 13,000 points Inflation in Europe accelerates Today's German trading session brings declines in the...
Market news
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
DE30 loses and stays below 13,000 points Inflation in Europe accelerates Today's German trading session brings declines in the...
The share price of Hewlett&Packard, commonly known as HP, is losing nearly 10% today before the open amid weak results and lowered growth forecasts...
US indices booked the third straight session of declines yesterday as post-Powell pressure continues to linger over Wall Street. The US central bank is...
European indices set for slightly higher opening First ADP report with revised methodology Inflation data from Europe European...
In spite of launching yesterday's session higher, US indices finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and...
On Tuesday, the main markets were influenced by Jerome Powell's Friday message, which was presented at the Jackson Hole symposium As...
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by incredible volatility, and recently reacted with another avalanche of declines in the face of the Fed's...
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) were gaining as much as 10% at the beginning of today's session, however, sentiment has now turned upside...
Nikola Company is considering raising nearly $400 million through the sale of company shares. Management is looking for cash to increase production...
The S&P 500 (US500) completely erases its earlier rebound and falls near yesterday's close. The S&P 500 is below 4050 points and the 100-period...
Consumer Confidence for Aug: Actual: 103.2; Expected 97.9; Prior 95.7 JOLTS Job Openings for July: Actual: 11.23 mln; Expected 10.475...
The US stock market starts today's trading higher Wall Street awaits consumer confidence index reading Tuesday's session...
Flash CPI inflation data for August from Germany was released at 1:00 pm BST today. Market expected headline gauge to accelerate from 7.5 to 7.8% YoY....
DE30 gains in today's session Expectations for German inflation reading Today's German trading session brings gains in the...
Oil Market starts to price-in potential OPEC+ output cuts by the end of the year Next OPEC+ meeting will be held on September 5, 2022...
EURUSD is a currency pair that remains on watch. While the pair dropped below its parity levels, it failed to distance significantly from this mark and,...
European markets set for slightly higher opening German CPI inflation expected to accelerate in August US Conference Board index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as moods remained sour following Powell's speech on Friday. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow...