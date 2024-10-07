Daily summary: Will ECB be more hawkish than FED?
After Jackson Hole, there was speculation that the ECB could be more hawkish than the Fed during its upcoming decision There were suggestions from...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Nasdaq (US100) returns to stronger declines. The US100 is losing 1.15% today, while the rebound from the mid-June low is now only 12% (the entire rebound...
Today's session is being marked by a slight improvement in market sentiment, after Friday's session was frankly negative for equities and the euro. The...
Oil prices are up around $2 today, despite news from the head of the IEA that further reductions in strategic stocks are being considered. The reduction...
The U.S. stock market starts today's trading lower Investors see hawkish aspirations from the FED and ECB The first trading session...
Gas prices are losing heavily today. The TTF generic gas contract in the Netherlands is down more than €50 to €285, although the market has already...
The end of last week proved to be ruthless for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dived to around $19,500, and Ethereum lost its bullish momentum by falling below...
DE30 continues Friday's declines Hawkish central banks The first trading session in Europe this week brings a continuation of...
On Friday, August 26, news of a potential takeover bid for gaming company Electronic Arts (EA.US) by e-commerce giant Amazon circulated the markets, contributing...
Euro is one of the best performing major currencies at the beginning of a new week. Solid performance of the common currency can be reasoned with hawkish...
European stock markets set for lower opening UK markets closed for Summer Bank Holiday NFP report a key point in this week's...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading lower at the start of a new week, reacting to the disastrous US trading session on Friday. Nikkei drops 2.5%,...
The speech by Fed chief Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole caused a return of huge volatility on Friday. Other Federal Reserve members also spoke in a...
3 Markets to watch A hawkish message from Fed chief Jerome Powell at a symposium in Jackson Hole caused a panic sell-off in stock indices and a...
US indices react with declines to Powell's decisive short speech in Jackson Hole: Fed won't make a mistake and allow itself to pause too...
Wall Street drops after Powell's speech, supply endures downward trading. US100 drops below 13 000 points. Source: xStation 5
US Univ Of Michigan Sentiment Aug : 58.2 (est 55.5; prev 55.1) - Current Conditions: 58.6 (est 55.6; prev 55.5) - Expectation: 58.0 (est 55.0; prev...
Powell's comments: The longer high inflation persists, the more likely it will become entrenched. Size of Sept. rate hike dependent on data Will...
The US stock market starts today's trading flat Investors await Jerome Powell's speech at 3 pm BST A range...