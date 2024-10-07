BREAKING: Major slowdown in US personal income and spending
Core PCE inflation, June. Actual: 4.6% YoY. Expected: 4.7% YoY. Previous: 4.8% YoY Personal spending, June. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected: 0.4% MoM....
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The end of the week brings a sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, which reacts with declines in the face of risk aversion ahead of Jerome Powell's...
Electronic Arts (EA.US), a well-known video game company, is rallying around 15% in US pre-market trading today. Jump was triggered by media reports saying...
DE30 falls below the 38.2% Fibo retracement GfK Consumer sentiment worsened in September The last trading session this...
Market looks to be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a speech from the Fed Chair at Jackson Hole Symposium today. Powell will speak at 3:00 pm BST and the...
Speech from Fed Chair Powell is a main event of the day. Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium, today at 3:00 pm BST....
European indices set for more or less flat opening Powell to speak at Jackson Hole symposium today Core PCE inflation data for July...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.41%, Dow Jones moved...
On Thursday, we saw slightly better sentiment in the stock market, the main indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher, nevertheless,...
Further revelations of energy blackmail by Russia are beginning to prompt more countries to diversify their energy sources and return to nuclear power....
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 60 bcf. Expected: 54 bcf. Previous: 18 bcf
The US stock market starts today's trading slightly higher A series of data from the US economy Today's trading session...
US, annualized GDP report for Q2 2022 (revision). Actual: -0.6% First release: -0.9% US, jobless claims. Actual: 243k. Expected: 254k. Previous:...
It looks almost certain that Europe is heading for the biggest energy crisis in history. European countries made themselves dependent on energy imports...
The DE30 breaks above the retracement of the 38.2% Fibo Medical sector gains, weak sentiment in the real estate sector Today's...
The German leading index is struggling to initiate a stronger recovery. D1 chart The DE30 is stuck in Tuesday's trading range as the breakouts...
Chinese equity indices, especially HSCEI (CHNComp), rallied during a session today. Announcement of a new, big round of stimulus can be named as a reason...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes and US Q2 GDP report revision Jackson Hole agenda to be released tonight Futures...