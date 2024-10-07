Occidental Petroleum is testing year highs 📈
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fund took an interest in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter of the year, acquiring a 20% stake as part of...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Breaking news, OPEC+ may consider cutting production when Iran would return to the market. This is a possibility with the nuclear deal, which has been...
U.S. new home sales for July fall to 511,000 with expectations of 575,000 and with the previous level of 590,000. This is a decline of 12.6% m/m! In...
2:45 pm BST - US, flash PMI indices for August Manufacturing. Actual: 51,3. Expected: 51.9. Previous: 52.2 Services. Actual: 44,1. ...
The US stock market begins today's trading in mixed moods Expectations for PMI data and new home sales Today's...
Oil Oil prices move higher after Saudi Arabia said OPEC+ is ready to intervene as fundamentals and prices got disconnected According to...
The mood on the German stock market is trying to stabilize after yesterday's sell-off. Markets are still assessing what interest rate hikes we can...
European equity indices started today's trading on a weaker footing with the majority of blue chips benchmark from the Old Continent starting today's...
Flash PMI indices for August from major European economies were released this morning. Data from France released at 8:15 am BST turned out to be disappointing...
European stock markets set for lower opening Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Weekly API report on US oil inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a poor performance of European equities. S&P 500 dropped 2.14%, Dow Jones moved 1.91%...
Parity has reappeared on the EURUSD due to the energy threat in Europe. Strong increases in gas prices are leading to extreme electricity prices...
The EURUSD has pierced the previous month's lows below parity and is trading at its lowest since December 2002. The weakness of the euro is dictated...
Of recent note, the Ford Motor (F.US) company has confirmed its intention to lay off 3,000 employees at its subsidiaries in the US, Canada and India. The...
During this session risk assets are once again under pressure, as the US Dollar appreciates against the major currencies. The pair EUR/USD is again...
The US stock market starts today's trading with declines Panic on "meme stocks" The first trading session this...
Uranium is the primary fuel ingredient in nuclear power plants. One gram of enriched uranium provides energy comparable to three tons of lignite, and nuclear...
Crude oil has been losing heavily in recent minutes. WTI is retreating from around $90 to $87, giving us about a 3% drop during the day. Brent crude is...
TTF gas prices in Europe are hitting new records. TTF gas prices for 1-month delivery are rising today to €282/MWH, up nearly €35 from Friday's...