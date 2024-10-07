Crypto news: Bitcoin drops below 21 000 USD level 📉
Sentiment around cryptocurrencies deteriorated immediately after markets lost confidence in the 'pivot' on the Fed. Cryptocurrencies are once again...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European stock market indices are trading under pressure at the start of a new week. Major Western European indices are all down over 1%. German DE30 trades...
EURUSD is threatening a drop below parity levels once again. The main currency pair started a new week on a weaker footing and is now trading just slightly...
European markets set to open lower Russia signals complete stop to Nord Stream gas flows Fed Chair Powell to speak at Jackson Hole...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the start of a new week - Chinese equities gain following PBoC rate cut while indices from other parts of Asia-Pacific...
In European markets, market sentiment deteriorated. The German DE30 lost 1.12%, the French FRA 40 slipped 0.94%. Friday's session...
Stock markets moved lower this week in a post-FOMC risk-off move. Fed will remain in the spotlight next week with the Jackson Hole symposium...
For technical reasons, gas flow through Nord Stream will be halted from August 31 to October 2, Gazprom said. The turbine in question is the Portovaya compressor...
The Earth's climate is undergoing constant, dynamic changes that affect global production and industry. Human impact on the Earth's environment...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading with declines Market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury...
Apple's share price has performed better since the beginning of the year against US indices and competitors in the form of Silicon Valley giants Amazon,...
Canadian retail sales in June came in at 1.1% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m and the previous reading of 2.2% m/m. Core inflation came in at 0.8%...
Existing home sales in the US declined 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million in July, the lowest since June of 2020 and below market...
DE30 records declines Significant rise in PPI inflation in Germany Real estate, banks and automotive among the biggest losers of...
Silver is experiencing a massive sell-off today and loses nearly 1.5%, as does oil and iron ore. On the other hand, copper is gaining today. Interestingly,...
Today, Bitcoin slipped to levels below $22,000 after several days of consolidation. Also under selling pressure ahead of the weekend is Ethereum, which...
DE30 launched today’s session 0.80% lower after German producer prices in July saw record increases year-on-year and month-on-month amid soaring...
• European indices set for lower opening • UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in July • Retail sales from Canada Futures...