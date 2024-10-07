Morning wrap (19.08.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.23%, Dow Jones moved 0.06% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.21%. Russell 2000 added...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.23%, Dow Jones moved 0.06% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.21%. Russell 2000 added...
Good session for the US dollar, EURUSD falls below 1.0100 EUR and GBP almost 1% below the dash against the USD Stock indices from Europe ended...
The quotations of the main currency pair - EURUSD have been in a downward trend for a long time. Looking at the chart on a daily basis, it is possible...
Most investors and stock market enthusiasts remember the famous "short squeeze" on GameStop shares, when a group of individual investors from...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 18 bcf. Expected: 34 bcf. Previous: 44 bcfNATGAS prices rose after a reading of US inventory data. Nevertheless, the scale...
3:00 pm BST - US, existing home sales for July. Actual: 4.81 mln. Expected: 4.89 mln. Previous: 5.12 mln
US stock market starts today's trading flat The market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury yields fall...
The German leading index is trying to stabilize on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the 9-day moving average during yesterday's...
Revision of Eurozone inflation data unchanged Federal government wants to cut VAT rate for gas Market sentiment improved...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits dropped to 0.250 million in the week ended August 13, compared to 0.262 million reported...
Crude oil fell this week to the lowest levels since mid-February. Price fell around 30.0% from March high, when the market was concerned that Russia may...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment in global gaming? What could be the "first swallow" that will once again announce...
The Central Bank of Turkey unexpectedly lowered its interest rate by 100 bp to 13% today, while investors expected rates to remain steady at 14%, and signaled...
The AUDUSD pair fell to its lowest levels in over a week, after mixed data from the labour market caused uncertainty regarding the path of further interest...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from Fed members US jobless claims and Philly Fed data Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower despite dovish FOMC minutes. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower while Nasdaq lost...
Minutes were perceived as slightly dovish, due to the lack of a clear major hawkish message The Fed sees the need to tighten all the time, but at...
The decision to hike 75 bps in July was unanimous Lower commodity prices need not negatively affect inflation Most of the tightening effect...
OIL.WTI Today's analysis will start with the oil market. Looking at the chart of OIL.WTI, we can see a potential broad ABC simple correction pattern....