Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Gold, Wheat (16.08.2022)
Oil: Crude oil price drop at the beginning of the week, as weaker data from China may weigh on demand China saw lower dynamics of industrial production,...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Cryptocurrencies have been weakening since the beginning of the week. Supply pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum prices south although both major projects managed...
DE30 pulls back from local resistance area Weak German ZEW index Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Mahindra explore strategic alliance DE30 launched...
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany fell to -55.3 pts in August from the -53.8 pts in previous month, while analysts’...
Copper managed to defend major support despite prospects of slowing demand from China. The world’s second largest economy reported disappointing...
European markets set to open lower German ZEW, Canada CPI data in the calendar Quarterly results from Walmart and Home Depot Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.40%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.62%. Russell 2000 added...
US futures point to lower open Weak data from China put pressure on US stocks Vroom (VRM.US) stock plunged after JPMorgan downgrade US stock...
DE30 is testing local support Public holidays in Spain, Italy and France HelloFresh (HFG.DE) surges on upbeat quarterly results Mixed moods...
OIL.WTI fell sharply on Monday as weak data from China sparked demand worries. Industrial production growth in top oil importer China disappointed, pointing...
USD strengthened on Monday, benefiting from its safe haven status, as sentiment turned sour following a batch of disappointing data from China. Dollar...
Chinese equities took a hit during today's session, following another set of weak economic data. Industrial production and retail sales figures disappointed,...
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesalers and manufacturing sales figures Public holidays in Poland,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei rose 1.13%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.45% while traders from South Korea were off for holiday....
US indices continued gains on Friday and major indices are set for the 4th weekly gain in a row Nasdaq is up more than 1.4% and S&P 500 is slightly...
Electric automaker reported better than expected revenue at $364 million versus $337.5 million expected Adjusted loss per share was $1.62 versus $1.63...
Oil decreased more than 2% on Friday as oil flows from Russia to southern european countries are set to return today. Moreover, Iran said that it can accept...
Preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment Index rose to 55,1 from 51,5 in July and it is highest in 3 months. Moreover, inflation expectations decreased...
US indices open higher amid speculations of possible slowdown in interest rates hikes Apple is stable amid expectations of sustained iPhone Sales...