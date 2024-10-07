Evans supports the dollar's position
Lower-than-expected inflation in the U.S. caused the dollar to sell off today. However, it appears that this may not change the stance from the Fed. Evans...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +5,457 mb, Expected: +0.073 mb (API: +2.15 mb) Gasoline inventories....
Indices gain dynamically after CPI inflation reading Today's report reduces expectations for a big hike at the September meeting Twitter...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly, however inflationary pressures on...
Investors' attention today turns to inflation readings from the world's largest economies. The publication with the greatest market significance...
DE30 bounced off local support E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake Tui AG NA (TUI.DE) gains despite weak quarterly results Major...
Documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Musk made sales of Tesla shares between August 5 and 9. The total number...
Warren Buffett's well-known 'investment vehicle', the Berkshire Hathaway fund has had a 'rough' quarter, with the fund's share...
During today's session, investors will focus on US inflation data, which will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Economists assume that CPI inflation will...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to ease slightly DOE report on US oil inventories Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower while Nasdaq fell 1.19%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Stock indices in Europe ended today's session lower, with the DAX losing 1.12% and the CAC40 losing 0.4%. In the currency market, the...
EIA's STEO report for August shows us that U.S. oil production in 2023 may be higher than previously expected. Previously, an increase of 800,000 brk/d...
The British pound is losing ground to its feet, plus we are seeing a stronger dollar. Such a mix causes even deeper declines on the GBPUSD pair. In the...
Today's session is marked by steep declines in the Nasdaq Index (US100), which is awaiting tomorrow's US CPI inflation reading. There was an upward...
Ethereum is positioning itself for a September transition to a deflationary version 2.0, which is expected to ultimately consume up to 99.5% less energy...
Technology companies are losing at the start of today's session 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.4% ahead of tomorrow's CPI reading Huge...
Oil: Goldman Sachs points out that the scenario of significantly higher oil prices still lingers GS points out that low prices are the...
DE30 drops on inflation risks Updates from Continental AG (CON.DE) and Fraport (FRA.DE) Market sentiment deteriorated on European...