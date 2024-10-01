ECB press conference (LIVE)
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. Current rates: Main refinancing...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
According to Financial Times, the owner of a popular eye-glasses brand Ray Ban, Paris-based EssilorLuxottica (EL.FR) may have a deal with American media...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 243k (Forecast 229k, Previous 222k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.867M (Forecast 1.856M, Previous 1.852M, Revised 1.847M) US...
Netflix to report Q2 earnings today Company expected to see revenue growth accelerate and margins improve Net income expected to increase 40% Weakish...
ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in eurozone at 4.25% and deposit rate at 3.75% Source: xStation5
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) shares dipped nearly 8% yesterday, after the market discounted disappointing expectations in the ASML (ASML.NL)...
European indices gain ahead of ECB decision Nokia and Novartis results in the background Anglo American lowers forecast for annual steelmaking coal...
Monetary policy announcement from ECB is a key market event of the day. ECB will announce rate decision at 1:15 pm BST, and the announcement will be followed...
European Central Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. Central bank is not expected to change level of rates...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ECB to announce rate decision Earnings report from Netflix European index futures...
UK jobs market report was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core wage growth as well as a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, after a tech driven sell-off. Nasdaq plunged 2.76%, while S&P 500 slumped 1.39%. Dow...
Wall Street indices are pulling back, dragged down by the tech sector. S&P 500 drops 1.3%, Nasdaq is down 2.6% and small-cap Russell 2000 declines...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will report its Q2 2024 results before the launch of the Wall Street session tomorrow. As world's...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares are gaining 4% during today's session, after the drug and healthcare products manufacturer reported second-quarter...
Wall Street indices are taking a hit today, with tech sector driving the sell-off. Nasdaq-100 (US100) is down 2% on the day and drops to the lowest level...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly rreport on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small decline...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 drops below lower limit of market geometry US housing market and industrial production data surprise positively GitLab...