Shares of vaccine producers are sanking. Novavax with 30% loss in pre market
Shares of vaccine maker Novavax are trading more than 30% lower in pre-session trading. The company lowered forecasts and reported a quarterly report below...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The RIA agency said that Transneft has stopped exporting crude oil to Central European countries via the Druzhba branch of the oil pipeline that runs through...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) has gone big on Bitcoin and there is no going back as most of the company's value is in the Bitcoin it owns. Introduction While...
The Hungarian Central Statistical Office indicated that inflation in July rose to 13.7% YoY. from 11.7% in June and topped analysts' expectations of...
Laurence Fink, CEO of the world's largest investment fund BlackRock, sold a large block of shares on August 5, which raises concerns about the future...
Late tonight, the API report on oil inventories will be released, which may have an impact on the black gold prices. From the technical point of view,...
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from Coinbase, Plug Power European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.09% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.10%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European benchmarks ended today's trading higher; the DAX gained 0.84%, the CAC 40 rose 0.8%, and the WIG20 climbed 2.64% higher. The...
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. The main pair continues to be range-traded and below Fibonacci levels marked by 61.8%. However,...
Shares of Gamestop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) today rebounded from the recent period of 'slow' trading, while Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY.US)...
Silver is currently testing a very important area. This is the 50-day moving average and the range of the largest correction in the trend. Silver...
U.S. indices start today's session with moderate gains 10-year Treasury yields fall Updates from companies: Palantir...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.2928 Target:...
DE30 records gains Sentix sentiment below consensus Updates from Porsche (PAH3.DE) and Siemens Energy (ENR.DE)/Siemens Gamesa...
Today we are seeing a dynamic rebound in the digital asset sector. Bitcoin, which is trying to get back above $24,000, will also be followed by Ethereum,...
The Chinese CHNComp index remains under pressure on Monday despite the fact that recent trade data from the world's second biggest economy released...