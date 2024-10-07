MACRO: US jobless claims continue to rise
Weekly jobless claims in the US increased by 6k to 260k the week that ended July 30th, slightly beating market estimates of 259k, with notable decreases...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
Weekly jobless claims in the US increased by 6k to 260k the week that ended July 30th, slightly beating market estimates of 259k, with notable decreases...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas unexpectedly increased by 41 billion cubic feet for the week...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are rising more than 20% during today's session, after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with the largest...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US weekly jobless claims slightly above expectations Eli Lilly (LLY.US) tumbles...
Cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain their upward trend: Bitcoin has settled back below $23,000, Ethereum is still trading above $1,600....
The results of Meta Platforms (aka Facebook) did not meet analysts' expectations. In previous years, the company recorded a steady increase in revenues,...
DE30 breaks above resistance of 13,680 points German industrial orders data Updates from: Lufthansa (LHA.DE), Merck (MRK.DE)...
Today after the trading session, space tourism company Virgin Galactic will report its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Will the company,...
Before the market opened, the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba presented its financial results. The results exceeded analysts' expectations, with Alibaba's...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank delivered a 50 basis point rate hike - in-line with market and economists'...
The German benchmark index extends weekly gains by more than 150 points on Thursday. D1 chart With today's rise, the DE30 breaks through resistance...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. The UK central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 50 basis point rate hike Earnings reports from Lyft,...
After a brief pause, US indices resumed an upward move yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.56%, Dow Jones added 1.29% while Nasdaq surged 2.59%. Russell...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session around 8-weeks highs, with Dax up 1.03% led by gains in tech stocks. European...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 15.0% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted upbeat quarterly results mainly thanks to high sales...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.7 in July, from 55.3 in June and topping analysts’ estimates of 53.5. Faster increases were seen for...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Both crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 56.7 in July from 55.3 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 53.5. Prices...