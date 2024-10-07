Morning wrap (01.08.2022)
The first Asian session of a new week (and a new month) was an upbeat one. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% while indices from China traded...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indices ended weekly trading in a bullish mood. The DE30 gained 1.52%, the FRA40 rose 1.72% and the UK 100 finished 1.06% higher. Sentiment...
Roku (ROKU.US) dropped over 25.0% on Friday after the streaming service hub posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss and issued weak financial...
The core PCE Price Index inflation, which is Fed preferred inflation measure, accelerated to 4.8% in June from 4.7% in the prior month, above market expectations...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis point rate hike this week, in-line with market expectations. However, the decision came before the US GDP report...
Looking at the EURGBP chart at the D1 interval, one can notice that the pair is testing the neckline for a wide head-to-shoulder pattern, which may support...
Tezos is still among the top 50 cryptocurrencies although it has slipped nearly 90% from its 2021 peak. Developers, however, are still developing blockchain: Tezos...
The current week has been marked by great technological uncertainty from overseas. After very weak results from Snap and a panic sell-off, investors were...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised slightly higher to 51.5 in July from a preliminary of 51.1 and above record...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Core PCE slightly above expectations Apple and Amazon both posted solid quarterly results Intel stock...
The price has almost doubled since the June sell-off, which pushed the token's price below 900 USD. The growth of the cryptocurrency market has been...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, following 0.3% gain in May and above market expectations...
After yesterday's session, major technology companies Google and Amazon delivered second-quarter reports. The results turned out to be better than...
DE30 tries to break above the 13,450-point barrier Slightly weaker GDP data in Germany Good results from Amazon (AMZN.US) support...
European stock markets are extending upward move this morning, following an upbeat session on Wall Street. While the German GDP report for Q2 2022 missed...
GDP reports from major European economies were key points in today's economic calendar. French and Spanish data released at 6:30 am and 8:00 am BST,...
European indices set for higher opening GDP report from euro area, US PCE inflation for June Earnings reports from Chevron and ExxonMobil European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher in spite of a miss in US GDP growth for Q2 2022. S&P 500 added 1.21%, Dow Jones gained 1.03%...
European indices finished today's volatile session mostly higher, with Dax up 0.88% as annual inflation rate in Germany eased in July, albeit by...