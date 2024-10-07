Solar stocks soar after US energy bill agreement
Shares of several solar companies rose sharply on Thursday after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support a bill that would grant a variety of clean...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2125 Target:1.1890 Stop:...
Despite the hawkish tone of yesterday’s Fed's decision, the market saw some signs that the pace of interest rate hikes may be reduced....
The US economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 0.9% in the second quarter, mainly dragged by inventories and business investment. It was the second...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 15 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US GDP contracts for the second time Apple and Amazon to report after market close Meta...
Cryptocurrencies traded higher today, fuel for the industry's gains added by the major indices rising during yesterday's Fed conference. Will digital...
Meta Platforms (META.US) - commentary on results Meta Platforms' results came in well below analysts' expectations, with the company reporting...
The US economy contracted by an annualized -0.9% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period, well...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.5% YoY in July, from 7.6% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.4%. On a monthly...
The German benchmark index needs a new impulse. D1 chart The DE30 has been treading water for almost a week now - is the seventh change of direction...
DE30 muted ahead of German inflation reading and U.S. GDP Inflation reading at 13:00 BST Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) surprises with...
FOMC decision yesterday was a key event of the week and now attention shifts to the second most important release of the week - US GDP report for Q2 2022....
European indices are set for a slightly opening US GDP report expected to show expansion Apple and Amazon are highlights in today's...
US indices finished trading significantly higher following the Fed decision. S&P 500 jumped 2.62%, Dow Jones gained 1.37% and Nasdaq rallied...
European stock market indices finished today's trading higher. Among outperformers one could find Dutch AEX (+1%) or Italian FTSE MIB (+1.5%)....
FOMC delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting the Federal Fed Funds rate in the 2.25-2.50% range. This was the second 75 basis point rate hike in...
The Federal Reserve delivered a second 75 basis point rate hike in a row. Decision was in-line with expectations and therefore did not result in any major...
The Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. Decision was not a surprise - the US central bank delivered a 75...