S&P 500 reactions to FOMC decisions
Today's FOMC monetary policy decision may be a key for the future outlook of S&P 500 (US500) as well as other equity indices. Equity markets try...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
Today's FOMC monetary policy decision may be a key for the future outlook of S&P 500 (US500) as well as other equity indices. Equity markets try...
Spotify (SPOT.US) released an earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Release was viewed positively...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. Release largely confirmed what was hinted yesterday...
US indices launched today's session higher Dow Jones remains close to upper limit of downward channel PayPal gains as activist...
The current week is full of the publication of interim results of the world's largest technology giants. Will the so-called AAA companies (Alphabet,...
The FOMC will announce a monetary policy decision today in the evening at 7:00 pm BST. A hawkish surprise by a traditionally-dovish ECB showed that central...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods unexpectedly rose to 1.9% month-over-month in June, extending gainsfrom upwardly revised 0.8% increase...
DE30 mixed ahead of FOMC decision GfK sentiment worsens! Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) and Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) update forecasts for 2022 Market...
Bitcoin has halted declines below $20,700, the cryptocurrency sector is attempting to return to growth with a breath of improved sentiment on stock market...
Today we can observe some dollar weakness as investors geared up for a US Federal Reserve decision which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market expects...
• European indices set for higher opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Earnings reports from Meta Stock markets in...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 1.15%, Dow Jones dropped 0.71% and Russell 2000 lost 0.70%. Nasdaq was performer,...
European indices finished today's session lower as Gazprom once again reduced gas exports through the Nord Stream pipeline due to maintenance, prompting...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares fell more than 16.0% during today's session after the Canadian e-commerce company announced plans to lay off approximately...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report results for Q4 today after the closing bell. Similar to other big tech companies, Microsoft stock took a hit in recent...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 95.7 in July, from the previous month's 98.7 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Walmart (WMT.US) cut its financial outlook Earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US), Alphabet...
World gas prices continue to rise dramatically today. The prices of European gas, TTF, are rising by over 10%, and NATGAS by nearly 9.0%. The situation...