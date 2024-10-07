Chart of the day - OIL.WTI (22.07.2022)
Oil has been trading higher at the beginning of the European cash session but sentiment changed following release of flash PMI indices for July from French...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Releases of flash PMI indices for July are highlights in today's economic calendar. Two key releases from the euro area - French and German - were...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for July from Europe and US Earnings from Twitter and American Express Futures...
US indices had another upbeat session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.51% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.36%. Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, demand seems to be dying out amid higher than expected interest rate increase from ECB...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell nearly 12.0% on Thursday after the cruise operator announced it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock. The company...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
NATGAS price surged to $8.2 per million British thermal units on Thursday, a level not seen since mid-June 2022 as prospects of rising demand overshadowed...
While last week, thanks to the actions of Elon Musk, Twitter was a company that the entire investment world talked about, yesterday another company directly...
The Internet of Things technology known by the acronym IoT is designed to connect all devices and things, forming a network to optimize production processes,...
The press conference of ECB president Lagarde has just ended and caused some moves on the market. EURUSD pair gave back all the gains it made...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Jobless claims and Philly Fed disappointed investors Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on...
The European Central Bank decided to raise interest rates more than previously announced. This means that the ECB seriously takes into account the problem...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.251 million in the week ended July 16, compared to 0.244 million reported in the previous...
European Central Bank (ECB) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. ECB lifted interest rate for the first time in eleven years to...
Positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has abruptly weakened amid news that Tesla has sold 75% of Bitcoin's reserves, worth nearly $936 million....
The German benchmark index gives up part of the week's gains. D1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday ahead of the...
DE30 holds above monthly beaten downtrend line Markets await ECB decision Mario Draghi resigns as PM, Gazprom resumes gas supplies Market...
Rate decision from the European Central Bank at 1:15 pm BST is a key event of the day. ECB is expected to deliver the first rate hike in over a decade....