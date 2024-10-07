JPY remains weak after dovish comments from Kuroda
The Bank of Japan left interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged during the meeting today. Such a decision was expected by the markets....
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The Bank of Japan left interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged during the meeting today. Such a decision was expected by the markets....
Today is the most important day of the week for EUR traders. This is because of 3 factors: End of Nord Stream 1 maintenance Expected resignation...
European stock market set for higher opening ECB rate decision at the top of agenda Italian PM expected to resign Futures...
US indices added to previous gains and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, halting a 3-day gain ahead of tomorrow's highly expected ECB meeting,...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 3.0% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that China's...
At the beginning of the new week, the EURUSD pair continued its upward correction, but today's session looks a bit different. Despite the initial increases,...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) will publish its quarterly results today after market close. Wall Street is concerned that the second quarter of this year may prove...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Baker Hughes (BKR.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Tesla (TSLA.US) to report Q2 2022...
Stock market indexes continue their strong rebound, with the Nasdaq technology index trading at its highest levels in a month. Risk appetite has increased...
Canada’s annual inflation rose to 8.10% YoY in June from 7.7% in May , the highest since January 1983, however below market...
DE30 negates early day gains Indices fall after Lavrov's war comments The drying up of the Rhine River raises concerns...
Yesterday after the close of the box office session, streaming giant Netflix reported its second quarter results. The markets were awaiting them with bated...
European equity markets dipped over 0.5% while US index futures moved 0.3% lower following the latest comments from Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov....
Italy is on the brink of another political crisis. Prime Minister Draghi submitted resignation from the post last week amid lack of support within the...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Canadian CPI inflation, DOE report on oil stockpiles Tesla to report Q2 2022 earnings...
US indices rallied yesterday with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 2%. S&P 500 added 2.76%, Dow Jones moved 2.43% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices closed higher for the third session on Tuesday, with Germany's DAX up nearly 2.7% after two unnamed sources cited by Reuters revealed...