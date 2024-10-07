DE30 tests support at 12,600
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The German benchmark index is narrowing the gap to the low for the year to around 180 points. W1 chart The DE30 continues its decline this week,...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today and there is a good reason for it. The Australian jobs report was released today...
European stock market set for flat opening US PPI inflation report for June Earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Futures...
US indices managed to recover most of the post-CPI losses but still finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.45%, Dow Jones...
European indices resumed downward move on Wednesday, with the regional CAC40 and the DAX 40 index falling 0.73% and 1.16%, respectively. German final...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock surged over 17.0% on Wednesday after SEC filing showed that Benchmark Capital’s Bill Gurley, who serves on the company's...
The US CPI inflation rose to 9.1% YoY - nobody from Bloomberg analysts expected such a high reading.. No wonder that rate hikes expectations in the US...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German stock index DAX (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, the index has been trading in a downward...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories and gasoline stockpiles increased...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by 100bps to 2.50 % while the markets expected 75bps increase. "Governing...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower CPI reading well above expectations Twitter (TWTR.US) sues Elon Musk Major Wall Street...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for June has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth, raising further concerns that...
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) fell short of second-quarter earnings as margins took a hit from higher fuel prices and higher operational costs. Nevertheless...
US CPI inflation for June data will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The expectations point to a higher reading of 8.8% y / y compared to previous reading...
Bitcoin slipped below $20,000 after the weekend, but the bulls are trying their hand again and defending the market from deeper declines. Will demand have...
DE30 makes up for some of the declines after this morning's plunge Germany's CPI inflation falls as expected Record number...
EURUSD may have resisted a drop below parity for now as USD gave back some gains but outlook for euro remains bleak. Common currency is eyeing a break...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. This put the Official Cash Rate at 2.50%, the highest level since January...