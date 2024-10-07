Morning wrap (12.07.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.52% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.26%. Russell 2000...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indices finished today's session lower after three consecutive sessions of gains Monday. Germany’s DAX lost 1.4% with miners and...
The pair EUR/USD continues to trade lower during this session and is getting closer and closer to parity. The declines in equities are supporting the strength...
Lululemon (LULU.US), Under Armour (UAA.US) shares fell 3.95% and 4.50% respectively on Monday after Jefferies downgraded both apparel makers. Lululemon's...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0057 Target:0.9700 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.9827 Target:1.0100 Stop:...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunges as Musk attempts to exit the takeover deal Casino stocks tumble...
Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic is still the only publicly traded company with ambitions to make space tourism available on a global scale. The company's...
Gas prices in the US are soaring again, which is caused by heat waves in southern regions. Temperature in Texas is set to hit new, long-unobserved highs...
On Friday, financial markets were hit with news of Elon Musk abandoning the idea of Twitter (TWTR.US) purchase. The question of whether this is his final...
Last week, the price of Bitcoin rebounded from dips below the psychological level of $20,000, but today we are seeing further weakening. The capitalization...
The USDJPY pair hit a fresh 24-year high on Monday, after Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito scored a major...
Indices from the Old Continent record declines DE30 struggles to return to the vicinity of 13,000 points Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) car...
Moods on the global stock market are slightly weaker at the beginning of a new week. Majority of indices from Asia moved lower and the beginning of the...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from BoE Governor Bailey as well as ECB and Fed members US CPI for June,...
Stock market indices in Asia dropped. S&P/ASX 200 traded 1% lower, Kospi dropped 0.2% and indices from China traded 1.5-3% lower. Nikkei is outperformer...
Stock markets on the Old Continent finished today's trading higher. DE30 gained 1.34%, UK100 posted 0.1% gains, and FRA40 gained 0.44%. Good...
The massive declines in the oil market earlier in the week were the result of major recession fears around the world. Recessionary fears have emerged primarily...