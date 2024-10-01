Bitcoin drops 2.30% amid another Mt. Gox transfer 🔎
Bitcoin is down today by up to 2.50%, once again testing the $63,000 level after the defunct exchange Mt. Gox made another BTC transfer worth $2.84 billion. Sentiment...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for July: Current Conditions actual -68.9; forecast -74.3; previous...
The Japanese yen is once again one of the weakest G10 currencies today due to investors' lack of faith in the currency's sustained strengthening...
US Retail Sales June Inflation Report from Canada Today's macro calendar is relatively light for European market investors. However, in the...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session despite a growth session on Wall Street. Chinese indices are losing between 0.40-0.50%,...
The new week on the markets started on an optimistic note. US stock indices are recording moderate gains, with noticeable strength among smaller...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, highlighted that the economy has performed well over the past couple...
Blackrock reported results for 2Q24, which overall were both better in all key figures than the previous year and solidified positive trends continuing...
US2000 futures on the Russell 2000 index, representing small-cap companies from the USA, are gaining 2.00% today, breaking above the significant 2200-point...
Indices on Wall Street open higher The dollar rises after the attempt on Trump over the weekend Bond yields gain Smaller companies gain the most The...
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July: actual -6.60; forecast -5.50; previous -6.00; Source:...
European indices fall at the start of the week Fashion companies under pressure from China data and corporate warnings Swatch reports dismal results...
NATGAS is starting the new trading week with nearly 2% declines. Natural gas is thus reacting to the forecast cooling in the US, especially in the central...
Cryptocurrencies are posting modest gains today, with the markets' attention focused on Bitcoin, which today overcame a key resistance level set by...
Wall Street Q2 2024 earnings season begun last week, with reports from major US banks. This week's earnings calendar will remain dominated with financial...
Assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life that took place at weekend campaign rally in Pensylvannia is a big news that is likely to remain high...
European indices set to open lower USD gains after Trump's assassination attempt Speech from Fed Chair Powell Earnings from BlackRock and...
US dollar launched new week's trading higher in response to weekend events in the United States There was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's...