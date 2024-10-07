Morning wrap (06.07.2022)
US indices gained during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 added 0.16%, Nasdaq surged 1.75% and Russell 2000 gained 0.79%....
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 2.91% to a 20-month low below 12,400 mostly due to energy sector problems. Norway...
HP Inc. (HPQ.US) shares fell over 2% during today's session after Evercore ISI downgraded the information technology company to ‘in-line’...
USDCAD currency pair rose over 1.5% on Tuesday and reached a level not seen since November 2020 as rising recession fears sparked crude sell-off which...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8818 Target:0.8600 Stop:...
The strength of the US dollar y is triggering a sizeable drop in gold prices. During today’s session bullion has breached the $ 1,780 support and...
Norway's oil and gas sector is on strike. Workers are demanding pay rises due to rising inflation. Initially, it was estimated that gas production...
Factory orders in the US rose 1.6% in May, from a upwardly revised 0.7% gain in April and beating market forecast of a 0.5% rise. Factory...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US Dollar strengthens Tesla (TSLA.US) posts disappointing delivery figures Major Wall Street...
At the beginning of the week, crude oil reacted positively to the news from Libya and Norway, but we are currently observing nearly 7% downward move from...
SAS (SAS.SE) stock plunged over 12.0% on Tuesday, extending recent losses after a Scandinavian airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States...
Gold A strong technical signal surfaced on GOLD - death cross (200-session moving average dropping below 50-session moving average) The...
The specter of a possible recession has set in for good in global markets and continues to put pressure on the valuation of major instruments. It is no...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 reapproaches recent lows in 12,600 pts area Shop Apotheke surges after preliminary...
A recent hawkish shift in ECB's narrative was not enough for the euro to regain investors' confidence. Signaling that rate hikes are coming at...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a 50 basis point rate hike after a meeting today. This put the main interest at 1.35% - the highest level since...
European stock markets set to open higher Bank of England to release financial stability report US factory orders data due at 3:00...
Moods during today's Asian session were mostly upbeat. Nikkei gained 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% higher and Kospi added 1.6%. Indices from...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX, Italy’s FTSE MIB and Spain’s IBEX 35 finishing slightly...