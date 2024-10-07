Daily summary: Slow start to the week with US traders on holiday
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX, Italy’s FTSE MIB and Spain’s IBEX 35 finishing slightly...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The pair eur/usd has been trading sideways for several weeks. However, recently some evidence has started to emerge that may suggest a potential recovery...
easyJet (EZJ.UK) stock fell over 4.0% on Monday after the budget airline announced that its Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew has resigned effective...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
SAS AB (SAS.SE) stock tumbled 15.0% at one point during today's session after the Scandinavian airline failed to reach agreement with its pilots...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
BTC mining difficulty edge higher despite recent bloodbath UberEats enables DOGE payments Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launches on testnet Vauld...
European markets trade higher DE30 pulls back 100 points from daily highs Airbus with massive order from Chinese airlines European...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. RBA is expected to deliver another 50 basis...
European markets set to open higher US traders off for Independence Day holiday RBA rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes and NFP report...
Beginning of a new week is somewhat subdued on the global market. Moods weakened slightly after news of a new spike in Covid cases in China surfaced...
European indices finished around the flatline on Friday, with DAX 0.1% higher after seeing its sharpest first-half decline since 2008 the previous session. Inflation...
Kohl's Corp (KSS.US) stock slid over 21.0% on Friday after the department store chain called off its sale to Vitamin Shoppe-owner Franchise Group,...
ISM Manufacturing PMI fell at a stronger pace than expected in June. Signs of easing price pressures The US manufacturing activity slowed in...
Global markets remain under pressure from fears of recession. Indices continue to move lower with any jumps being rather short-lived. A pack of new data...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 53.00 in June from 56.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Kohl’s (KSS.US) ends M&A talks with Franchise Group FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunges...
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock fell more than 4% before the opening bell, as weak revenue guidance overshadowed better than expected earnings figures. Company...