Micron Technology tumbles in pre-market on gloomy financial outlook
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock fell more than 4% before the opening bell, as weak revenue guidance overshadowed better than expected earnings figures. Company...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
WTI and Brent rose nearly 3% during today’s session after preliminary OPEC production data showed that production fell by around 100k. barrels...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the 12,600 pts area Siemens to take €2.8 billion writedown European...
The US dollar index is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. USD gains on safe haven flows amid deterioration in overall market moods. A looming...
European markets set to open lower US manufacturing ISM, PMI revisions CPI readings from Poland and euro area Futures markets...
Wall Street indices had another poor session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.82% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.33%. Russell...
European indices finished June's final trading session deeply in red - DAX fell 1.69% closing at its lowest level since November 2020, while CAC40...
RH (RH.US) stock tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after the home goods and furniture retailer lowered its full-year financial outlook due to deteriorating...
US personal spending rose only 0.2%MoM in May, the weakest gain so far this year and following a downwardly revised 0.6% rise in April. Today's reading...
Bitcoin broke below the $19,000 level as investors continued to ditch riskier assets amid a worsening macroeconomic environment coupled with aggressive...
Today's weakness in the broad market has also spilled into the cryptocurrencies, which are recording large declines. The sentiment has worsened after...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower S&P 500 heads for worst half-year since 1970 Walgreens (WBA.US) stock plunges despite...
"I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation”, said Jerome Powell at a conference organized by the ECB. In principle,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remained unchanged at 0.3 % month-over-month in May, below market expectations...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) enjoyed some elevated volatility in recent days, thanks to two contradicting media reports. First, it was reported that a trading platform...
European indices slump, DAX trades 2% lower DE30 tests upward trendline in the 12,700 pts area Adler Group chairman says company...
In spite of a bigger-than-expected drop in US oil inventories, oil prices failed to catch a bid. A strong reversal occurred on the Brent (OIL) market yesterday...
European stock markets set to open lower OPEC+ expected to confirm targets for July and August Riksbank rate decision, US PCE inflation...