Economic calendar: US PCE inflation, OPEC+ meeting
European stock markets set to open lower OPEC+ expected to confirm targets for July and August Riksbank rate decision, US PCE inflation...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
European stock markets set to open lower OPEC+ expected to confirm targets for July and August Riksbank rate decision, US PCE inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but scale of drop was nowhere near as big as the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%,...
European indexes finished today's session lower as renewed recession fears dented risk sentiment. Dax fell 1.73% and CAC40 ended 0.90% lower, weighed...
The United States is speaking with OPEC members that have spare capacity The United States is confident that the OPEC countries will soon increase...
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) shares tumbled nearly 22.0% on Wednesday after the company reported a drop in quarterly comparable sales and announced...
The European Central Bank held a conference today in which the heads of the three most important central banks in the world took part. Below we present...
Due to technical reasons, the publication of last week's report was postponed to today. Nevertheless release of both reports from the US Department...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US Q1 GDP contraction revised higher Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at...
Crude oil quickly resumed upward momentum, although until recently the price was near $100.00 per barrel. Brent currently trades above $ 115 and is up...
Ethereum Cryptocurrency market has been trading in a downward trend recently. Despite a local upward correction, it seems that market bulls are losing...
The Swiss Franc has appreciated considerably since the surprise move by the central bank last week and the overall shift towards the dollar put pressure...
Bitcoin price fell almost 10% this week, going from local high of $21,800 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,856. The most popular cryptocurrency...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.6% YoY in June, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 8.0%. On a monthly...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests 13,000 pts area Continental (CON.DE) gains after upgrade at Exane European...
Over the past few months, the correlation of bitcoin with indices such as the S&P500 or the Nasdaq has exerted downward pressure on the prices of the...
Release of US GDP data, flash CPI inflation from Germany and panel discussion with heads of Fed, ECB and BoE are all scheduled for today. While US data...
European indices set for lower opening Flash CPI data from Germany and Spain Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at ECB event Weaker...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses. S&P 500 dropped 2.01%, Dow Jones declined 1.56% and Nasdaq plunged 2.98%....
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with DAX up 0.35%, lifted by gains in energy, insurance, utilities, and basic resources....