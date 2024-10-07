BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to durable goods data
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose to 0.7% month-over-month in Mary, extending gains from a downwardly revised 0.4% increase...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Bitcoin rose nearly 4.0% over the past week and currently trades around $21.300 despite overall negative sentiment. Nevertheless, BTC recovery has been...
Silver gains 1.5% today but upbeat moods can be found on the all metals markets, especially precious metals markets. Some G7 countries announced that they...
The Turkish lira is recording huge volatility today. The start of the day saw a sizable appreciation of Turkey's currency, which was reacting to Friday's...
European stock markets trade higher but off daily highs DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry in 13,290 pts area RWE to consider...
Concerns over the condition of the global economy have put a strain on industrial metals prices. Copper took a hit and dropped to the 16-month low at the...
European stocks markets set for higher opening US durable goods orders and pending home sales Speeches from ECB and Fed members Upbeat...
Indices from Asia-Pacific rallied today, reacting to stellar Wall Street session on Friday. Nikkei jumped 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 2% higher and...
European indices finished Friday's session higher. Benchmarks from the region managed to erase early-week losses German DAX gained today...
Semi-annual testimonies of Fed Chair Powell in Congress turned out to largely be a non-event in terms of market volatility. However, the story was different...
Turkey took another attempt at halting depreciation of its currency. Turkish banking regulator introduced new rules requiring domestic banks to allocate...
MUFG Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
FedEx (FDX.US) released an earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal-2022 as well as for the full fiscal year yesterday after the close of the Wall...
Fed Chair Powell said during his semi-annual testimony in Congress this week that there were 2 factors that encouraged FOMC to deliver a 75 basis point...
US indices launched Friday's cash trading higher Dow Jones looks towards 31,100 pts resistance zone Official confirmation of...
Major cryptocurrencies attempt to rebound this week after recent blood-bath amid rising US stock indices. Ripple’s native token stands out as the...
Zendesk (ZEN.US), US software firm, surges over 50% in today's premarket trading following a Dow Jones report. According to the report, Zendesk is...
European indices trade higher IFO index below expectations Zalando (ZAL.DE) stock fell sharply on weak financial outlook European stock markets...