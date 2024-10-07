Kellogg stock surges in pre-market on split-up plans
Kellogg Co (K.US) stock jumped more than 8.0% before the opening bell after the iconic cereal producer plans to separate into three independent companies...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,400 pts resistance Airbus gets order for 56 jets from EasyJet Following upbeat...
Oracle's cloud business (ORCL.US) grew 39% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects this line of business to enter a hyper-growth...
The Australian dollar was very active during today's Asian session, thanks to two events - speech from RBA Governor Lowe and RBA minutes release. RBA...
European markets set to open slightly higher Canadian retail sales for April due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from Fed Barkin and Fed...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region gained during today's cash trading. Nikkei jumped 2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding over 1%, while CAC 40 and FTSE100 rose 0.64% and 1,505 respectively despite...
The yield on the German 10-year Bund jumped above 1.74% - a level not seen since early 2014 after ECB President Lagarde reassured today that the central...
Despite today's weak session due to the US holiday, we can see that the US dollar continues to retreat against the fx majors. In the case of EUR/USD,...
EasyJet (EZJ.UK) announced today plans to cut thousands more flights during the July -September period due to capacity issues and labour shortages...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Several supply and demand information has surfaced in the market which put additional pressure on the crude prices: Rising concerns regarding economic...
The cryptocurrency sector has had a truly dramatic weekend, although since yesterday we have seen an attempt to unwind demand among digital assets. Bitcoin...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests recent local high near 13,200 pts Airbus positive on widebody jet demand...
The previous week was a very bad one for cryptocurrency bulls with a big sell-off hitting the digital assets market. Bitcoin lost over 30% over the course...
European stock markets set for a slightly higher opening US traders are off for holiday Flash PMIs, Powell's testimony later...
Indices traded mixed during the first Asian session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% lower and Kospi plunged 2.50%. Indices...
European stock indices ended today's trading mostly lower. FTSE, CAC40 and WIG20 lost, while German DAX gained 0.67%. The American...