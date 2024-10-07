Three markets to watch next week (17.06.2022)
This week was all about central banks. The Fed delivered the biggest rate hike in almost 30 years, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates while...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
This week was all about central banks. The Fed delivered the biggest rate hike in almost 30 years, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates while...
Bitcoin held support at $20,000 and is attempting a slight rebound near the $20,500 level by the end of the week. The last few hours for the industry...
Concerns about the global economic slowdown drove down oil futures prices: Crude oil is heading for its first weekly decline since April...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings mixed sentiments to most stock exchange indices. US 10-year bond yields jumped to...
Industrial production in the US moved up 0.2% MoM in May, after 1.1% MoM in April and below market consensus of a 0.4% MoM. Industrial...
Shares of Coinbase, a company operating on the recently losing cryptocurrency market, have already lost nearly 90% from their historical highs and are...
Shares of state-owned bank ABN AMRO (ABN.NL) jumped as much as 18% after Bloomberg agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that...
European stock markets try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 still trades 400 points below Wednesday's close E.ON rallies...
A surprise 50 basis point rate hike delivered by Swiss National Bank yesterday triggered strong risk-off moves in the market. A surprise move from one...
European stock markets set for a more or less flat opening Fed Powell to speak on international role of USD Revision of European...
US indices slumped yesterday with Dow Jones dropping 2.42% and breaking below 30,000 pts mark. S&P 500 declined 3.25%, Nasdaq dropped 4.08% and...
PostFOMC rally fizzles US data mix compounds economic worries Tesla raises US prices A post-FOMC rally did not last long. Indeed, it was very...
We have just received a mix of US data and the news is clearly bad: Initial claims 229k (expected 215k, previous 229k revised to 232k) Housing...
The move to 1.25% was expected by the markets but following hawkish surprises from the Fed and notably the SNB today investors might have hoped for a braver...
The Bank was widely expected to hold rates unchanged and only flag future tightening, mostly in response to the ECB. Meanwhile a 50bp hike from the record...
Bank of England expected to raise rates However the SNB is seen leaving things unchanged Housing data is the key piece from the US today Markets...
The FOMC decided to increase interest rates by 75bps yesterday, above initial expectations. The main rate is in the range of 1.5-1.75% The Fed message...
European indices snapped a six-day selloff to end Wednesday’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding 1.36%, mainly thanks to solid performance of...
FED Chair Powell’s press conference is slowly heading towards its end. Below we present key takeaways from Q&A session: By this point...