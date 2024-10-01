Daily summary: S&P 500 recovers from yesterday's drop, US banks underperform
Wall Street indices trade higher today, with S&P 500 fully recovering from yesterday's drop and heading for the highest close in history. Nasdaq-100...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Summer lull is slowly setting in the markets, although it does not mean that there are no noteworthy events scheduled to follow. Traders will be offered...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Strong gains can be spotted on the European stock markets during the final trading session of the week. Rotation out of large caps and into small caps...
US CPI inflation data for June was released yesterday at 1:30 pm BST. The report positively surprised as inflation came in below expectations. The data...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Flash data from University of Michigan for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline Consumer...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 defends lower limit of local geometry Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan reported Q2 earnings today AT&T...
Wells Fargo - lower interest income Wells Fargo's results turned out to be mixed. The company achieved positive growth in revenues, increasing...
US PPI inflation report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While data on US producers' price growth is always worth watching, it should be...
Dassault Systems (DSY) experienced a decline of more than 5% on Tuesday, July 5, following the release of second-quarter earnings forecasts that fell short...
European indices gains slightly at the end of the week Inflation continues to be the No. 1 topic, with US PPI data and UoM data ahead Rheinmetall...
Despite a strong sell-off among the biggest U.S. companies (the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2%) yesterday and mostly weak stock indexes in the Asia-Pacific...
French CPI for June came in 2.2% vs 2.1% exp. and 2.1% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) French HICP came in 2.5% vs 2.5% exp....
European index futures gain; we also see higher buying activity on US indexes, after yesterday's sell-offs U.S. PPI inflation (1:30 PM BST) and...
Swedish CPI in June came in 2.6% YoY vs 2.9% exp. and 3.7% previously (-0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously) German wholesale index came in...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session firmly under the radar, on a wave of sell-offs in the major technology sector. The Nasdaq 100 lost nearly...
European indexes had a successful session today. The DAX and CAC40 traded close to 0.7% up; the UK's FTSE, which gained 0.4%, fared slightly less...