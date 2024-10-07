Powell Q&A session: Key Takeaways
FED Chair Powell’s press conference is slowly heading towards its end. Below we present key takeaways from Q&A session: By this point...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
- Powell starts from a strong message on inflation - inflation needs to be brought down to ensure lasting economic growth - 50 or 75bp hikes most...
The Federal Reserve raised the target for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% during its June meeting, after the inflation rate unexpectedly...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank lifted interest rates by 0.75...
Boeing (BA.US) shares rose 8% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that airline China Southern conducted test flights with Boeing’s 737 Max jet for...
EURUSD has been in a downward trend for a long time. While the volatility on the main currency pair has been elevated recently, today's FOMC decision...
US retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% MoM in May, well below analysts’ estimates of a 0.2% rise. Also April reading was downwardly revised to...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened higher Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST Retail sales below expectations Baidu (BIDU.US) plans to sell iQiyi (IQ.US) stake US...
Today the ECB announced an emergency meeting to discuss market conditions amid projections of tighter monetary policy and many investors hoped for concrete...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Bitcoin's downward movement has taken a turn for the worse, with the 'king of cryptocurrencies' slipping near another important support at...
Market expectations for today's FOMC meeting are clear - US central bank will deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. Moreover, market prices in another...
European markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,400 pts support Gerresheimer rallies on failed takeover European stock...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing...
Cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend since November 2021, but recent weeks have been particularly painful for digital assets. Weak sentiment persists...
A big day has come for the US equities, and global financial markets in general. FOMC is set to announce another rate hike this evening at 7:00 pm BST....
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ECB calls emergency meeting Stock markets in Europe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.39%....