💥Sharp gold selloff🥇
The first session this week in the international financial markets brought a sharp retreat from risky assets. Gold, which in such situations often created...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The first session this week in the international financial markets brought a sharp retreat from risky assets. Gold, which in such situations often created...
Major cryptocurrencies have been moving in a downward trend within the last six months. The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 did not indicate that...
US stocks opened lower US500 is testing key support zone Microstrategy (MSTR.US) stock plunges amid Bitcoin sell-off Major Wall Street indices...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests support zone near 61.8% retracement Beiersdorf sees full-year revenue near upper limit of...
Cryptocurrencies lost significantly over the weekend. Bitcoin slipped below $27,000 and Ethereum broke important supports, slipping to levels at $1,400....
The first round of French parliamentary elections was held yesterday. Preliminary results showed that leftwing alliance led by Jean-Luc Melenchon is in...
European markets set to open lower Speeches from ECB de Guindos and Fed Brainard today FOMC, SNB, BoE and BoJ rate decision this...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower. Nikkei dropped 3.0%, S&P/ASX 200 pulled back 1.2% while Kospi slumped 3.2%....
Today's session brought massive declines on stock indices both in Europe and the USA. Buyers capitulated under the pressure of supply in the face of...
Today's capitulation of the bulls on the financial markets also transferred pessimism to the cryptocurrencies, which recorded significant declines....
Gold jumped to weekly highs today and posted gains of more than 1.4%. Bullion prices first fell after U.S. inflation data, but bulls gained strength shortly...
The cryptocurrency sector is showing weakness again by the end of the week. Bitcoin moved below $30,000 after lower opening among the US indices. Smaller...
US indices dived at the start of this week's last trading session due to the reading of the highest US inflation since 1981. Market expected headline...
US Univ. Of Michigan Sentiment Jun P: 50.2 (est 58.1; prev 58.4) - Current Conditions: 55.4 (est 62.9; prev 63.3) - Expectations: 46.8 (est...
A key macro report of the day - US CPI report for May - was released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expected headline price growth to stay unchanged at 8.3% YoY....
Release of the US CPI inflation report for May is the second most important macro event of the week. However, it's market impact may be even bigger...
European indices pull back DE30 drops below 14,000 pts Lufthansa cancels 900 flights in June due to staff shortage European...
US CPI report for May is a key macro release of the day. While median consensus among economists is for the headline price growth to stay unchanged at...