Daily summary: High volatility in the commodity market
European stock markets closed mostly lower in anticipation of tomorrow's ECB decision and Friday's U.S. inflation reading, which if it comes out...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
European stock markets closed mostly lower in anticipation of tomorrow's ECB decision and Friday's U.S. inflation reading, which if it comes out...
NATGAS retreated below $9 at one point in response to news of an explosion at the infrastructure of Freeport, an LNG export company. If the news turns...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares gained after the Washington Post reported that the company will comply with Elon Musk's demands to grant access to data on...
Oil prices went out today to the highest level since March, after words from representatives of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is one of the 3 countries...
A report from the U.S. Department of Energy bolstered oil prices despite a rise in crude inventories. Gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly. Distillate...
The Turkish Lira continues to lose heavily and is very close to historic highs, looking at the USDTRY pair. The next decision is only in 2 weeks, but already...
Shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank with a history of more than 160 years, rose unexpectedly amid news of a potential takeover by State Street, a U.S....
U.S. futures point to a mixed opening of today's cash session. Sentiment in Europe has subsided after increasingly hawkish bets on the ECB's...
The European Central Bank is set to announce a monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:45 pm BST. Market does not expect rates to increase this week but...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests neckline of head and shoulders pattern Deutsche Telefonic slumps after Berenberg...
HSCEI (CHNComp) rallied 2.5% today and was one of the best performing indices during the Asian session. Tech-heavy index benefits from an improved sentiment...
European stock market set for higher opening API report signals unexpected build in US inventories Second-tier data from Europe Upbeat...
US indices managed to erase early drop and finish yesterday's trading with gains. S&P 500 added 0.95%, Nasdaq moved 0.94% higher and Dow...
European equity markets ended today's trading mostly lower, however, the scale of the declines from the first half of the day was cut in part...
Confidence has not returned to investors in the cryptocurrency market. This can be seen by the fact that the positive news that comes out does not necessarily...
Oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM.US) is gaining more than 3% today and is back above the psychological barrier of $100 per share. - The company has not...
Bitcoin price continues to weaken, the king of cryptocurrencies again lacked the strength to hold in the zone above $30,000 and is once again slipping...
Shares of retail chains Target and Walmart are losing ground today and are down nearly 2,0% respectively. Black clouds have been gathering over...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street begins with declines in most stock market benchmarks. Negative sentiment is fueled by persistently rising yields on...