MACRO: US private sector hiring slows sharply in May
Private businesses in the US hired 128K workers in May, the smallest monthly gain of the pandemic-era recovery, and well below analysts’ estimates...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Oil prices erased early losses and rose sharply after OPEC + agreed to raise output by 648,000 bps in both July and August, without announcing any extra...
US stocks opened lower ADP report well below expectations GameStop (GME.US) reported mixed quarterly figures Microsoft (MSFT.US) lowers guidance...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 300k jobs following a 247k increase...
The German benchmark index has stabilized and is rising again in the short-term. D1 chart The DE30 is recovering on Thursday after yesterday's...
Salesforce (CRM.US) jumped almost 10% on Wednesday while the broad US market had another poor session. Solid earnings report for the quarter ending April...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support RWE buys gas-fired plant from Vattenfall European indices...
Recent price reactions in the cryptocurrency market pointed to a likely broader rebound, fuelled by optimistic Bitcoin forecasts from JP Morgan analysts...
Oil is pulling back today following reports from Financial Times and Reuters. Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil output...
European markets set for flat opening ADP report for May at 1:15 pm BST Second tier data from US and Canada Futures markets...
US indices booked a second downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.54% lower and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell...
European indices finished today's session lower with Germany’s DAX down almost 0.33%, CAC40 fell 0.77% and FTSE100 lost 0.98%; Three...
Wheat price fell sharply in recent sessions due to several important global factors: Russia may potentially agree to export Ukrainian wheat by sea...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) shares fell about 4% on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued disappointing second quarter guidance, saying its near-term outlook was...
USD is the top performer among major currencies on Wednesday as better than expected ISM manufacturing data added worries that solid growth may force FED...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month, and beat analysts’ expectations of 54.5. Prices...
US stock opened higher Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings US indices launched today's session higher in an attempt to erase...