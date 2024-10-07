DE30 pulls back from 14,575 pts resistance
European stock markets indices trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed attempt of breaking above 14,575 pts resistance Lanxess rallies...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The EU embargo on Russian oil is a big story this morning. Members of the European Union have finally come to an agreement on the shape of the embargo....
European markets set for lower opening EU agrees on Russian oil embargo CPI readings from Europe Earnings from HP and Salesforce European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during a session today. Indices from Australia and Japan dropped while equities from South Korea and China...
Monday without US investors (Memorial Day) European stock indices ended the session higher Partial lifting of restrictions in Shanghai supports...
The Canadian dollar started the week with solid gains and is now the strongest currency of the G10 countries. On Wednesday, June 1, the BoC will decide...
The main currency pair EURUSD started the new week with gains, thus we see a continuation of last week's sentiment. Despite the fact that before the...
The EUR/USD pair has been recovering over the last few sessions, after testing 2016 lows. But will buyers be able to maintain control of the price? Daily...
The second part of today's incomplete session in the stock markets brings a slowdown in gains of U.S. Wall Street index futures, which are not trading...
The cryptocurrency market has been losing recently, with bitcoin scoring its 8th consecutive down week. Today, the sector is trying to unwind the...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.90% YoY in May, the highest since 1952, from 7.4% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.6%....
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 14,575 pts resistance zone Siemens wins €8.1 billion high-speed rail contract European...
Cryptocurrencies are catching a bid today as risk appetite got a boost on news from China. Beijing and Shanghai will ease part of the restrictions while...
European stock markets set for higher opening Flash CPI for May from Spain and Germany US traders observe Memorial Day holiday European...
Risk-on moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei gained 2.3%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added 1.2%. Indices...
On Wall Street today we are seeing strong gains, led by the recently oversold US100 index which is currently trading near a 2.5% jump. The industrial...
Global indices launched a rebound during this week amid easing concerns over the central bank's monetary policy outlook, after the latest FOMC minutes....
The last trading session on Wall Street this week is marked by bulls, who dominated the market at the moment. Much of the credit for such good sentiment...
University of Michigan data for May Consumer Sentiment (headline): 58.4 vs 59.1 expected Current Conditions subindex: 63.6 vs 63.6 expected Expectations...