Chart of the day - SILVER (26.05.2022)
Silver weakened on Thursday, extending losses in the previous session amid a stronger dollar. Also signals that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
European markets set to open mixed Second estimate of US GDP for Q1 2022 US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after the release of the FOMC's May meeting minutes showed no signs that FED could turn more...
- The Fed minutes do not seem to change the picture of monetary policy. On the one hand, it is slightly hawkish: the possibility of selling MBS and...
All voted in favor of 50bp hike Fed believes several more hikes will be needed (there is already a softening tone, however) Risks to inflation pointed...
The US dollar has not had a very good run lately. Slightly weaker data from the economy, especially from the real estate market, and a more hawkish attitude...
US durable goods orders expand 0.4% m/m, with expectations for 0.6% m/m and previous 0.4% m/m increase (revised up from 1.1% m/m) Orders Ex-Transport expand...
Report from the US Department of Energy did not cause much movement. Crude and gasoline inventories fell less than expected. Distillate...
US500 Looking technically at the chart of the US500 index, the quotes have been in a downtrend since the beginning of April. As for the H4 interval,...
Knot once again shows himself from a very hawkish side, although of course being the head of the central bank in the Netherlands, he usually showed such...
Futures signal lower US session opening Expectations for FOMC minutes data and durable goods orders Nvidia to release quarterly results...
European markets trim early gains DE30 fails to hold above 14,000 pts Nordex slumps after guidance cut European stock market...
Lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war remain the key downward risks of coffee demand. A recent report forecasts that the demand for coffee will...
New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today, following the RBNZ rate decision. Central bank delivered a second 50 basis point rate hike...
European markets launched session higher FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Nvidia to release earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 2.35% lower and Russell 2000 moved 1.56% lower. Dow...
Bears dominated the trading floors in Europe. Dutch NED25 (-2.04%) and the German DE30 (-1.8%) were among biggest losers; Wall Street is trying to...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock surged more than 7.0% at the beginning of the session after the plant-based burger maker launched a campaign with Kim...
Today investors were served another weak readings from the US, which deepened stagflation fears. S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.5...