📉US100 plunges over 3.0%❗
Major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as today's disappointing PMI and new home sales figures from the US fueled fears of a recession following...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) made its Q1'23 quarterly fiscal report on May 25, 2022 at close of business. NVDA's close ties to cryptocurrency mining could...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 57.5 in May from 59.2 in April, below forecasts of 57.9, preliminary estimates showed; US Services PMI fell to 53.5...
US stock opened lower ECB Lagarde and FED Powell speeches Snap (SNAP.US) issued profit warning Best Buy (BBY.US) stock under pressure after mixed...
News from the world of technology Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company's direction to focus on providing devices and...
Technology company Snap Inc. yesterday issued a troubling statement, part of which was sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,000 pts area Daimler Truck plans to take a 10% stake in Manz European stock...
British pound has been performing relatively well in the early hours of European morning trade. However, the situation took a U-turn following the release...
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively, this morning. Data release came after PMIs...
EURUSD is on the rise in recent days with great help from the ECB. Members of the European Central Bank struck a hawkish tone, including ECB President...
European markets set for a lower opening Flash PMIs for May from Europe and US ECB Lagarde speaks at Davos Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.86%, Dow Jones adding 1.98% and Nasdaq moving 1.59% higher. Russell 2000 gained 1.10% Moods...
The stock exchange indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher. The DAX gained nearly 1.38%, the FTSE100 added 1.67% and the CAC40 gained...
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US) shares jumped more than 7.0% on Monday after one of the major investment banks lifted its financial guidance for...
When looking at EURUSD on the H4 interval, one can notice that the pair rebounded sharply after a recent strong sell-off. If the upward direction is maintained,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:n0.6470 Target:n0.6675 Stop:...
Two weeks ago the EUR/USD hit new lows this year near 1,035. However, buyers have been able to regain control since the price hit new lows. Furthermore,...
US stocks opened higher Broadcom (AVGO.US) in talks to acquire VMware (VMW.US) Electronic Arts (EA.US) is seeking a buyer or merger partner US...