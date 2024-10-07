US OPEN: Wall Street attempts to recover after recent rout
US stocks opened higher Broadcom (AVGO.US) in talks to acquire VMware (VMW.US) Electronic Arts (EA.US) is seeking a buyer or merger partner US...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Bitcoin managed to defend major support zone On-chain volume hits multi-month lows G7 wants to step up crypto regulation Most of the major...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 with failed attempt of breaking above 14,240 pts area Siemens Energy offers to buy Gamesa...
Euro got a lift from ECB President Lagarde today with EURUSD jumping above 1.0650 - the highest level in almost a month. Lagarde joined other ECB members...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. Parliamentary elections were held in Australia that resulted in a change of...
European markets set to open higher German IFO index tops the calendar Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices ended the week above the breakeven mark. DAX gained 0.72% today, while CAC40 and FTSE100 gained 0.20% and 1.19% respectively; Negative...
Deere & Company (DE.US) stock tumbles more than 12.0% during today's session after the agricultural machinery and heavy equipment maker reported...
Costco is an American wholesaler whose stock price fell sharply this week. What was the reason for such a deep sell-off? Nearly $ 40bn floated...
Current week is a volatile one, especially when it comes to stock markets. Massive sell-off on Wall Street in the middle of the week reminded investors...
World indices rose sharply early in the session supported by optimistic news from China. PBoC decided to trim its mortgage reference rate by a wide margin,...
US stocks opened higher Mixed quarterly results from Foot Locker (FL.US) and Deere (DE.US) Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,100 pts Telefonica Deutschland declares €0.18 dividend per...
Release of the UK retail sales report for April this morning turned out to be a positive surprise. While retail sales were 4.9% YoY lower in April, the...
European indices set for higher opening UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in April Industrial production and jobs...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but magnitude of a drop was much smaller than the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones...
European indices continue to move lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20% and 1.07% respectively; The latest ECB meeting minutes...