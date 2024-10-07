Daily summary: Global stocks remain under pressure
European indices continue to move lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20% and 1.07% respectively; The latest ECB meeting minutes...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded sports equipment company stock to ‘equal weight’...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
The spectacular collapse of the Terra (Luna) project and associated stablecoin UST created caused strong perturbations in the entire crypto market. Not...
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in the US plunged to 2.6 in May, the lowest level since June 2020, and well below analysts’ estimates 16....
US stocks opened lower Weak Philly Fed and claims readings Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock under pressure as inflation weighs on profits US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.218 million in the week ended May 14, compared to 0.203 million reported in the...
On Thursday, the German leading index continued the decline it initiated yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its downward movement after a bearish...
Key takeaways from April's ECB Minutes: Policymakers widely expressed concern over high inflation numbers while many upside risks to inflation...
Cisco Systems is another US company that released a worrying earnings report. An important thing to note is that the report from Cisco was for the February-April...
The Swiss franc is the best performing G10 currency today. Part of the move can be reasoned with an overall risk-off attitude in the markets, that favors...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 paints daily low near 13,700 pts Suedzucker maintains fiscal-2023 profit forecast European...
Wall Street slumped yesterday with S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping more than 4%. This was the worst Wall Street session in almost 2 years! Concerns over...
European stock markets set to open lower ECB minutes top the agenda for today Speeches from de Guindos and Kashkari European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 4.04%, Dow Jones moved 3.57% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.73%....
European indices erased yesterday's gains and finished today's session sharply lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20%...
Target (TGT.US) stock cratered over 25% after the big-box retailers reported disappointing quarterly earnings and rising price pressures had a negative...
During today's session, the popular 'Fear and Greed Index' showed a reading of 12 points, which confirms that we are currently dealing with...
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...