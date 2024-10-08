📉US stocks extend sell-off❗
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectely while gasoline stockpiles...
US stocks opened lower Target (TGT.US) stock tumbles as inflation hits profits Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares took a hit after mixed quarterly results US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in April from 6.7 % in February and was above market expectations of a 6.7% rise....
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index managed to return above the...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 loses bullish momentum after break above 50% retracement UniCredit was interest in Commerzbank...
A pack of inflation data from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Headline CPI inflation accelerated from 7.0% to 9.0% YoY in...
European markets set to open flat Canadian inflation expected to stay unchanged in April Earnings from Cisco Systems, Lowe's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with large gains. S&P 500 jumped 2.02%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq gained 2.76%. Small-cap...
European indices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with DAX closing 1.59% higher, while CAC40 and FTSE100 added 1.30% and 0.72% respectively; Upbeat...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's retail sales figures showed that despite surging inflation Americans are still willing to spend their money. Retail sales in the US increased...
Today's session on the currency market brings a continuation of the weakness of the US dollar against other currencies. There is especially a lot going...
Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunged nearly 9% on Tuesday after a major US retailer recorded disappointing quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year financial...
US stocks opened higher Retail sales in line with expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunges after earnings release US indices launched today's...
Markets are considering negative earnings estimates for Coinbase for 2022 and 2023. However, the institutional aspect of cryptocurrencies and their acceptance...
Industrial production in the US jumped to 1.10% in April, after 0.9% increase in March and above market consensus of a 0.5% advance. On...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major moves on...
Thales Group is a French conglomerate known for its holdings in the defense and critical infrastructure industries. The company focuses on cutting-edge,...