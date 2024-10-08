📢 EURUSD jumps above 1.05
EURUSD continues to recover from recent drops. The main currency pair broke above the 1.05 mark today. Euro is trading almost 1% higher against the US...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Oil It is estimated that OPEC + is not able to deliver around 2.5-3.0 million barrels per day, despite an increase in crude oil production by...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,100 pts resistance zone Daimler Truck gains after 2022 guidance boost European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today. AUD got a lift following the release of RBA minutes from its latest meeting in early-May....
European indices set to open higher US retail sales data on the agenda Lagarde and Powell to deliver speeches European futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Nasdaq moved 1.20% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.52%. Dow...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX closing 0.63% higher, while CAC40 and DAX fell 0.23% and 0.45% respectively; US...
Wix.Com (WIX.US) shares fell more than 7.0% on Monday after software company posted mixed quarterly figures. Firm which provides cloud-based...
Occidental Petroleum has become one of the biggest purchases by the Berkshire Hathaway fund run by legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger....
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. Despite the recent drop in the EUR/USD pair, bulls are trying to recover the best of the week. The...
Wheat price rose sharply on Monday, after India restricted wheat exports to preserve its food security. Prices of agricultural commodities surged at the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent Music Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surged on M&A news Major US...
Bitcoin is testing major support at $29,000. The total volume of Ethereum tokens stacked in the ETH2 contract reached new ATH. Musk believes DOGE...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 tries to return above 14,000 pts Thyssenkrupp positive about M&A in shipyard industry European...
Following a relief run on Friday and during the weekend, recovery move on Bitcoin took a pause today. Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies are pulling...
European stock markets set for lower opening Canadian housing data, NY empire index Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week in mixed moods. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi finished flat and indices...