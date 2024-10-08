📆 Indices gain ahead of US CPI data
The US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate. Headline...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The Terra/Luna cryptocurrency dropped another 75% overnight alone. This is one of the most spectacular crashes in cryptocurrency history and the biggest...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tries to break above 13,600 pts resistance Bayer slumps as chances for favorable Roundup...
Release of the US CPI report for April is a key event of the day. Inflation report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a deceleration...
European indices set to open slightly higher US CPI report in the spotlight Beyond Meat and Walt Disney to report Q1 earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq added 0.98%. Russell 2000 finished...
European indices finished today's session in green, following a big slump on Monday, with DAX closing 1.15% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose...
Upstart (UPST.US) shares plunged over 60% during today's session despite better-than-expected quarterly results. Sell-off was triggered by weak...
Today's trading session brings a continuation of declines in oil prices reacting to recession fears, obstacles to the European Union ban on Russian...
US stocks launched today's session higher, however positive sentiment quickly faded away and major Wall Street indices pulled back to yesterday's...
US stocks opened higher Novavax (NVAX.US) stock sinks after weak quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched today's session higher...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock plunged over 25.0% before the opening bell after the exercise equipment and media company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly...
Terra Luna is a project that has recently encouraged investors with high rewards for staking on the network. The project also boasted a growing TVL (Total...
Oil Oil prices plummeted yesterday amid broad market sell-off and expectations that EU will soften its planned embargo to secure support WTI...
European indices try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 tests 13,600 pts resistance zone Bayer, Fraport and Munich Re reported...
The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will open the book of its accounts for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 on May 11. For now, investors are extremely bearish...
Risk assets like equities, cryptocurrencies or oil plunged yesterday in a broad market sell-off. Policy tightening and global economic slowdown resulting...
European markets opened higher German ZEW index on the agenda 4 Fed members scheduled to speak European stock market indices...