What to expect from the US CPI report❓
Markets await key macro report of the week – June CPI inflation data, which will be released tomorrow at 1:30 PM BST. The report will be closely...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.884M; forecast -0.300M; previous -1.535M; Crude...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Wholesale Trade Sales for May: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 03:00 PM BST, United...
Indexes record moderate increases at the opening The dollar slightly weakens Yields are also falling At the opening of today's cash session,...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week S&P 500 earnings seen growing 8.8% YoY S&P 500 sales seen growing 4.6% YoY Downward...
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows of $438 million over the past two trading sessions Bitcoin has fallen about 20% since early June, pressured by...
European indices trade higher DE40 bounces off the 18,375 pts support zone Porsche gains after call with analysts European stock market indices...
New Zealand dollar is the worst performing major currency today and RBNZ can be named to blame. While the New Zealand's central bank left interest...
European indices set for flat opening Second day of Powell's semi-annual testimonies in Congress NZD drops after RBNZ decision European...
CPI inflation report for June from Norway was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core inflation measures....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher, Dow Jones dropped 0.13% and small-cap...
First day of semi-annual testimonies from Fed Chair Powell turned out largely to be a non-event. Text of the speech included some hawkish lines that...
Rally on the coffee market was resumed after a sideways move that took place in June. COFFEE is up 7% and trades at the highest level since mid-February...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Fed Chair Powell appeared before US Senate Banking Committee at 3:00 pm BST today for the first day of his semi-annual testimonies. Text of his speech...
Wall Street indices open mixed Markets await Powell's testimony Helen of Troy plunges 30% after cutting forecasts Wall Street indices launched...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation on the EURGBP currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the EURGBP pair under...
American semiconductor giant, Intel (INTC.US) was one of the weakest semiconductor stocks during last months. Also, its revenues and earnings trends are...
DAX with a slight correction Germany's largest industrial workers' union calls for 7% wage increase Adidas records largest drop in...