MACRO: US jobs growth remains strong
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls grew by 428K the same as in March after being downwardly...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls grew by 428K the same as in March after being downwardly...
The FOMC decision is already behind us and it has provided some clarity on the future path of US monetary policy. However, this path could change depending...
US stocks opened lower NFP above expectations Under Armour (UAA.US) plunges on weak outlook US indices launched today's session lower,...
The US100 technology index broke below the key support level of 13,000 pts, which was tested several times in recent days as well as in February and March....
The US economy added 428k jobs in April, compared to the 431k increase in March and above market expectations of 385k. The...
The NFP report for April will be released today at 2:30 pm BST. Probably the market will be limited, due to the recent Fed decision and the collapse in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced very high volatility in recent days, the sell-off has sparked concerns over the risk of recession and galloping...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 invalidates inverse head and shoulders pattern Commerzbank CEO warns of higher credit provisions European...
As the first Friday of a new month has arrived, the time has come for release of the US jobs data. Report for April may have less gravity than usual as...
European markets set to open slightly lower April's jobs data from US and Canada Speeches from Fed Williams and Bostic Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday, erasing all of post-FOMC gains. S&P 500 dropped 3.56%, Dow Jones moved 3.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.99%. Russell...
• European indices finished today's session mostly lower, despite a strong start. Dax fell 0,49%, CAC 40 lost 0.43% while FTSE rose 0.13%; •...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock spiked 15.0% in premarket and currently is trading 2.0% higher despite broad negative sentiment. EV trucker maker posted unexpectedly...
Major cryptocurrencies are trading lower on Thursday, as yesterday's Fed-induced relief rally ran out of steam and investors try to assess whether...
We recently wrote about the potential of EchoStar, a company that could benefit from the growing popularity of satellite internet and space services. The...
Major Wall Street indices are trading under pressure on Thursday as the Fed induced rally lost steam. Declines are most profound on Nasdaq, which fell...
WTI crude prices jumped more than 3.5% after President Biden announced that the United States intends to buy 60 million barrels of crude oil. As reported...
US stocks opened lower Weekly claims rose last week Shopify (SHOP.US) stock tumbles following disappointing quarterly results US indices launched...
Daily changes of more than 1% in the Forex market are very rare. However, during today's session the pound is losing more than 2% against the US dollar....