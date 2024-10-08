USD sees little reaction to downbeat claims data
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.200 million in the week ended April 30, compared to 0.180 million reported in the previous...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Share price of Palantir Technologies had a wild ride in recent months Stock jumped 50% and erased all of the gains later on Business...
The German benchmark index slips on Thursday, but the losses have been limited so far. D1 chart The DE30 is correcting a small part of its recent...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
European indices trade higher DAX breaks above neckline of inverse head and shoulder pattern Earnings from Airbus, BMW and Zalando European...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations, and announced the beginning of balance sheet run-off in June. As the pace...
European markets set for higher opening Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Earnings from Nikola and Virgin Galactic Futures...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike and announced the beginning of quantitative tightening in June at a pace of $47.5 billion per month. Pace...
Fed delivers first 50 basis point rate hike in 22 years QT to begin in June at pace of $47.5 billion per month Fed is not actively...
Fed is aware that inflation is much too high and causes hardships Covid lockdowns in China can add to supply chain issue Impact of...
A long-awaited FOMC decision has been just announced. In-line with market expectations, the US central bank decided to deliver the first 50 basis point...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of G10 peers less than an hour ahead of the key FOMC decision (7:00 pm BST). Market consensus calls...
Uber Technologies shares are losing ground today despite the release of solid earnings. Company is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that...
Advanced Micro devices trades higher after Q1 earnings Much of the initial gain erased already Revenue jumped 71% YoY in Q1 2022,...
Eyes of oil traders are turned to Europe today as the European Union debates over the shape of the looming embargo on Russian oil. This is a major medium-...
While today is all about the FOMC decision in the evening (7:00 pm BST), it does not mean that the US economic calendar for the earlier part of the day...
Wall Street indices launched cash session mixed Moderna triples vaccine sales in Q1 2022 Tesla plans to set up second factory in...
ADP employment report for April was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm BST), the report was closely...
Lyft plunges 25% in premarket trading Unexpected Q1 profit not enough to appease investors Number of active riders disappoints Company...