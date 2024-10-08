📢Fed will raise rates hard!
The Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Further communication will be crucial when it comes to overbought dollar, oversold gold and US...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
European indices trade lower EU implements ban on Russian oil Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) raised its targets for the 2022 European...
Oil prices are trading more than 2.5 percent higher today following the European Union's proposal for a conditional embargo on Russian oil and refined...
The AUDUSD pair rebounded yesterday after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its official cash rate for the first time in more than a decade in response...
European markets set to open lower Fed policy decision in the evening ADP report on employment change in April Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.48%, Nasdaq added 0.22% and Dow Jones rose 0.20% Stocks in Asia traded lower....
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD.US) a technologically strong semiconductor company with an attractive growth history. It is well positioned to retain...
Natgas prices are gaining again amid slowing US production growth and insufficient infrastructure to increase gas production and availability to US consumers....
Wall Street opens with a modest but positive tone, continuing the recovery that began late afternoon yesterday. Markets are bracing for the Fed decision,...
- AMD results will be released today, after the Wall Street session - Expectations point to $5.01 billion in revenue ($3.45 billion a year earlier) -...
In the first part of the European session we received 3 economic reports from Europe: labour market data from Germany and Eurozone and also Eurozone producer...
Mercedes loses, BMW gains, Stellantis rises after decision to sell German joint venture to Italian-French-US car-maker giant BP with highest quarterly...
The US dollar maintains its dominance. Even the Australian dollar, which received support from a larger-than-expected interest rate hike, is unable to...
The AUDNZD pair is clearly going up further and is at its highest since July 2018, breaking through the August 2020 peaks. The Australian dollar is gaining...
Holidays in China, Japan, India, Turkey and Poland Stocks in Hong Kong fell sharply after one day off. Stocks in the United States rebounded yesterday....
The major US indices began the month of May with declines, led today by the S&P 500 index, which lost 1.34%, while the Dow Jones was trading...
Teladoc Health (TDOC.US) is the largest remote health care company in the United States and the world, whose shares gained particular popularity and...
The weekly series of interest rate hike decisions will begin tomorrow at 05:30 BST by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Analyst consensus assumes...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that the euro has given back all the gains it has made against the...