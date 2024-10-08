BREAKING: Weak ISM manufacturing index data!
The ISM manufacturing index comes in at 55.4 points with an expectation of 57.6 points and the previous level of 57.1 points. As per the report inflation...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The ISM manufacturing index comes in at 55.4 points with an expectation of 57.6 points and the previous level of 57.1 points. As per the report inflation...
US Wall Street indices started the new trading month with moderate declines, after Nasdaq (US100) recorded its worst month since 2008. Markets continue...
Gold lost almost 2% in the first session of May and is trading at its lowest since mid-February. As recently as Friday, gold was trading near the 1920...
The cryptocurrency market has shown recently that it is not disconnected from global financial markets, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
A new week has begun and it is going to be an interesting one, thanks to the FOMC meeting scheduled for Wednesday that is expected to be a major market-moving...
Textron is an American civil and military conglomerate that focuses on the aerospace sector with brands such as Bell, Aircraft Armaments, Lycoming Engines,...
European indices trade lower DE30 tries to rebound from 13,900 pts area Adler Group plunges over 40% as auditor refuses to provide...
US futures are trading more or loss flat compared to Friday's cash close on Wall Street. The index may see some action in the coming days as the FOMC...
European markets expected to open lower ISM manufacturing index for April Final manufacturing PMIs from Europe Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.2% and Kospi moved 0.4% lower. Stock markets in China...
European indices finished the final trading day of April on a high note, with DAX 30 advancing 0.7% mostly driven by upbeat earnings and...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply during the final session of the week, unlike their European counterparts which ended trade in green. It seems that...
Apple reported Q1 2022 strong financial results on Thursday. The company proved that over the years it has built a strong brand, for which demand remains...
A new month will soon began so the time has come for the release of US and Canadian jobs data. However, before that happens investors will be offered rate...
US stocks opened lower Disappointing earnings from Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US) released weak guidance for Q3 Robinhood (HOOD.US) recorded...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 65.2 in April from a preliminary of 65.7 and above February 59.4,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.3% month-over-month in March, following 0.4% gain in February and in line with...
Q1 earnings reports from 2 major US oil companies - Chevron and Exxon Mobil - were released today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Both companies...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunged 10.0% before the opening bell after the tech giant posted disappointing quarterly results and revealed a revenue forecast...